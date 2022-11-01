A Kingsport man found in South Holston Lake last week died of a heroin overdose, then was “packaged” and dumped in the lake, authorities said.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office identified the man Monday as Brian L. Morrison, 35.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the case and one faces charges of second- degree murder.
Wanda Marie Ward, 45, of Johnson City, faces charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and possession, delivery or sale of a Schedule I drug.
James Duncan III, 31, faces charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Morrison’s body was found Thursday near the boat ramp at Observation Knob Park.
The next day, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy announced Ward and Duncan had been arrested.
According to an affidavit, Ward admitted in a confession that she, Morrison and Duncan were staying at the Days Inn in Bristol, Tennessee, on Thursday when she supplied Morrison with heroin.
He overdosed and died in the hotel room, the affidavit states.
Ward and Duncan then conspired to get rid of the body, authorities said.
Ward drove to a local store, bought items to be used in the disposal of the body and returned to the hotel, the documents state. She then told Duncan to conceal the body with the items she bought.
“Ms. Ward then stated once the decedent’s body was concealed, she assisted James Duncan in loading the packaged body into the vehicle,” the affidavit states.
Detectives said they were able to track down Ward from surveillance camera footage at Observation Knob Park. The footage allowed them to see her vehicle and trace it back to Ward.
Later, detectives also found video footage of Ward in the store where authorities said she bought the material to wrap Morrison in.
Bond has been set for Ward at $100,000 and she has a court date for Nov. 7, authorities said. Duncan is currently in jail in the Washington County Detention Center.
