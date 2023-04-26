KINGSPORT — A Kingsport man faces 45 charges after he fled deputies, rammed a patrol car and led them on a high-speed chase that resulted in a four-car collision in Colonial Heights, authorities said.
Eric J. Bradford, 31, is currently in the Sullivan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
The pursuit of Bradford began on Thursday afternoon when a Sullivan County deputy attempted to serve an arrest warrant at Reedy Point Apartments, formerly known as Cloud Apartments, on Robertson Street, Capt. Andy Seabolt, spokesman for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said.
The deputy saw a man, who tried to hide his face, in a black pickup drive by the apartments. The officer ran the vehicle's tags and found the truck had been stolen, Seabolt said.
The deputy caught up to the truck, driven by Bradford, in an alleyway next to the apartment complex. Seabolt said the deputy turned on his blue lights, stopped behind the truck and a passenger jumped out and ran away.
Bradford put the pickup in reverse, rammed the patrol car and drove away, Seabolt said.
The deputy pursued Bradford onto Gibson Mill Road then onto Stone Drive, John B. Dennis Highway, and Fort Henry Drive.
During the pursuit, Bradford drove into ongoing traffic several times. Near the Hardees in Colonial Heights, Bradford ran a red light and struck two vehicles with the stolen truck, authorities said. One of the cars hit by Bradford also struck a third vehicle, Seabolt said.
Bradford exited the truck and tried to run from deputies but was soon arrested.
The driver of one of the vehicles that Bradford struck was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries, authorities said.
Seabolt said Bradford is a convicted felon and possessed ammunition and pistol magazines. Officers also found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Bradford also had a dog in the pickup with him, Seabolt said, and animal control responded to take possession of the animal.
The list of charges Bradford faces includes reckless endangerment; possession of stolen property; manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine; simple possession; possession of drug paraphernalia; assault against a first responder; cruelty to animals; evading arrest; resisting stop, arrest; 20 counts of restrictions of firearm ammunition; vandalism; driving while license is revoked; due care; failure to maintain control; two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, three counts of improper passing; five counts of violations of a red light and speeding.