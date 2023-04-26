Eric Bradford

Eric Bradford

 Contributed photo

KINGSPORT — A Kingsport man faces 45 charges after he fled deputies, rammed a patrol car and led them on a high-speed chase that resulted in a four-car collision in Colonial Heights, authorities said.

Eric J. Bradford, 31, is currently in the Sullivan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

