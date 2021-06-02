BRISTOL, Tenn. - A Kingsport man was killed when the driver of an SUV pulled out of a Bristol convenience store parking lot into the path of a motorcycle on Highway 11-W Tuesday afternoon.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Chris Vaughan stated in his report that Billy Wright, 33, of Kingsport was driving a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle in the left lane of 11-W shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Vaughan stated in his report that a 2003 Jeep Liberty driven by Aaron Stephens, 28, of Wise Va., pulled out onto Highway 11-W from a convenience store at 1740 Highway 11-W as Wright was approaching.
The Jeep crossed the right lane of traffic to the left lane of traffic into the path of the motorcycle driven by Wright, Vaughan reported. Wright's motorcycle then struck the Jeep on the driver's side door, resulting in fatal injuries for Wright.
Stephens suffered non-life threatening injuries. Vaughan stated in his report that charges are pending against Stephens.