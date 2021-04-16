KINGSPORT – Three men, including one from Kingsport, have been indicted in federal court for their involvement in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.
According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the three men were named in a 13-count indictment charging them with obstruction of an official proceeding, civil disorder, entering a restricted building, assaulting an officer and disorderly conduct.
The indictment was unsealed on Friday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Albuquerque Cosper Head, 41, of Kingsport; Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa; and Thomas Sibick, 35, of Buffalo, New York were indicted on charges related to their assault of Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone, as well as other crimes committed during the breach.
All three men are charged with:
- Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting
- Civil disorder
- Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct on restricted building or grounds
- Impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds
- Engaging in physical violence on a restricted building or grounds
- Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings
- Acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.
Sibick is also charged with an additional count of robbery. Head is charged with an additional count of civil disorder and Young is charged with additional counts of civil disorder, assault on an officer, and robbery.
The FBI’s Omaha Field Office arrested Young and the Knoxville Field Office arrested Head on April 14. Sibick was arrested in March pursuant to a complaint and is now charged via the indictment.
The case is being investigated by the FBI Field Offices in Washington, Omaha and Knoxville, along with the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.