GREENEVILLE — A Kingsport man was convicted in federal court this week on child pornography charges.
Gary Lynn Hammonds, 53, was found guilty after a trial in the United States District Court for knowingly distributing child pornography, knowingly receiving child pornography, and knowingly possessing child pornography involving a child less than 12 years old.
Hammonds faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each offense.
According to a press release, prosecutors presented evidence that Hammonds was in possession of more than 1,000 videos and images of child pornography on a laptop and external hard drive, which were found in his home.
He also distributed pornography online using a peer-to-peer file sharing software, authorities said.
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office initiated the investigation. The Kingsport Police Department was able to use information the HCSO obtained for a search warrant on July 18, 2018 and seized a number of devices, according to the release.
Hammonds had been indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury prior to the federal indictment.
Sentencing is set for October in federal court.