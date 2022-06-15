Kingsport Police Department

A Kingsport man was convicted in Greeneville this week for child pornography charges.

Gary Lynn Hammonds, 53, was convicted after a trial in the United States District Court for knowingly distributing child pornography, knowingly receiving child pornography and knowingly possessing child pornography involving a child less than 12 years old.

Hammonds faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each offense.

According to a press release, prosecutors presented evidence that Hammonds was in possession of more than 1,000 videos and images of child pornography on a laptop and external hard drive, found in his home.

He also distributed pornography online using a peer-to-peer file sharing software, authorities said.

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department investigators first initiated the investigation. The Kingsport Police Department was able to use information obtained for a search warrant on July 18, 2018 and seized a number of devices, according to the release.

Hammonds had been indicted by a Sullivan County Grand Jury prior to the federal indictment.

Sentencing is set for October in federal court.

