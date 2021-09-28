KINGSPORT — A 33-year-old Kingsport man has been charged with vandalism and vehicle theft after allegedly stealing an SUV from a downtown parking lot last week, driving it through a gate and then setting it on fire.
The incident began around 6 p.m. Friday when the Kingsport Police Department received a call about a man driving a Ford Explorer through the gate at a Northeast State Community College facility (Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing) on Main Street and then setting the vehicle on fire.
A Northeast State officer told Kingsport police he had to use a fire extinguisher on the vehicle and that the suspect fled the scene on foot. The SUV was stolen from the Family Dollar not 20 minutes earlier, according to the incident report.
The owner of the SUV was located, and she took possession of her vehicle.
About an hour later, central dispatch received a call about a suspicious man on Eastman’s property near Wilcox Drive, attempting to open car doors. Police said the suspect matched the description of the man who stole the SUV.
Kingsport police located the man near Sullivan and Market streets and identified him as Nathan Bledsoe. During questioning, Bledsoe was hesitant to answer any questions, but when asked why he stole the SUV and set it on fire, he replied “I’m training to be like you.”
Bledsoe also allegedly told officers he drove through the gate at the RCAM “to mark the spot.”
Kingsport police charged Bledsoe with vandalism over $1,000 and theft of a motor vehicle. Eastman officials informed Bledsoe he was banned from all Eastman property. The Northeast State officer reportedly told Kingsport police they would be charging Bledsoe with vandalism and setting fire to the SUV, according to the incident report.
Bledsoe was booked into the Kingsport City Jail and then released on an $8,000 bond.