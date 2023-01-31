A Kingsport man was arrested last week by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office when he was found with drugs and guns on his property.
Rocky Lee Woodard, 34, is currently in the Sullivan County Jail, being held without bond.
Woodard is charged with possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, delivery or possession of Schedule II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility law.
According to a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office press release, Woodard was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday and a search warrant was obtained and executed on property in the Kingsport area.
During the arrest and search of the property, investigators located fifty-three grams of Fentanyl, one gram of Methamphetamine, over two thousand grams of Marijuana, seventy Gabapentin pills, ten Buprenorphine strips, and six MDMA / Ecstasy pills.
A rifle, four handguns, ammunition, weapon magazines, and a suppressor were also seized during the search, the press release stated.
Due to the seriousness of the charges and Woodard’s criminal history, a SCSO detective that serves as a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives task force officer also obtained a federal arrest warrant charging Woodard with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit was assisted in the investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and investigators with the Kingsport Police Department’s Vice Unit.
“The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to disrupting the flow of illegal narcotics by partnering with local, state, and federal agencies,” the release stated.
Woodard is being held on no bond for a violation of probation charge and $25,000 bond on the drug and weapons charges.
