BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Police charged a Kingsport man with intention to resell methamphetamine after finding a half pound of the drug, cash and weapons inside a car.
Bristol Tennessee police officers went to 470 Pinnacle Parkway on Thursday to investigate a report of a possibly intoxicated man, according to a release issued Monday by the department.
Patrol officers located and identified as Joseph Daniel White, 37, at the trunk of a vehicle, according to the release.
Officers smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found roughly half a pound of methamphetamine, 17 grams of heroin, over three ounces of marijuana, six grams of mushrooms, 70 pills, four handguns and more than $12,000 in cash.
Police said the drugs found in the vehicle have an estimated street value of around $10,000.
White was arrested and charged with possession with intent to resell methamphetamine, schedule I, schedule II, schedule III, schedule VI, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possessing a firearm during a felony and public intoxication.
Officers took White to the Sullivan County Jail for booking. He later bonded out on a $100,000 bond.