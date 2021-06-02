By STAFF REPORT
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Kingsport man for the second time in just over two months on drug-related charges.
Ryan Mitchell Haimerl, 33, was arrested and charged Tuesday with driving without a license; unlawful drug paraphernalia; and manufacturing, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamine.
Between Tuesday and his previous drug-related arrest on March 31, Haimerl was found to be in possession of 86.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 6 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, $1,845 in cash, and drug ledgers, according to a press release from the SCSO.
On March 31, a deputy was patrolling an apartment complex off Highway 11-W for suspected drug activity.
The deputy checked the registration of a vehicle that was present and determined that the license plate was not the correct one.
A man, later identified as Haimerl, left the apartment complex in the vehicle, and the deputy followed. Haimerl refused to stop, according to the press release, and a pursuit began down Highway 11-W. Haimerl eventually stopped on Central Heights Road, within 500 feet of Central Heights Elementary School.
Haimerl was then arrested and charged with manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine; manufacturing, delivery, sale, or possession of Schedule I narcotics; violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act; possession of drug paraphernalia; evading arrest; tampering/fabricating evidence; driving while in possession of methamphetamine; violation of the financial responsibility law; driver’s license violations; and unlawful removal of a license plate or decal.
After that arrest, Haimerl became the subject of an investigation into the ongoing distribution of methamphetamine in Sullivan County. A warrant was obtained that charged Haimerl with four counts of manufacturing, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamine.
An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Haimerl on May 19, but Haimerl fled, the release states. A warrant was obtained charging Haimerl with evading arrest.
On Tuesday, a deputy observed Haimerl entering the parking lot of the courthouse in Bristol for his court appearance on the March 31 case. He was arrested and remains incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail under a $25,000 bond.