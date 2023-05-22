featured Kingsport man arrested in road rage stabbing CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@sixriversmedia.com Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email May 22, 2023 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Timothy J. Murphy Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Kingsport man was arrested Sunday night for stabbing a man in an apparent road rage incident.Timothy J. Murphy, 32, faces a charge of aggravated assault.Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said in a statement that at 11:30 p.m. Sunday officers heard of a reported stabbing in the 2000 block of North Eastman Road. Officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from knife wounds.The man taken to a local hospital and was treated and discharged, Patton said.Police said they found Murphy was the alleged perpetrator and arrested.He is currently in Kingsport City Jail pending arraignment.“The stabbing is believed to have evolved from a road rage incident that escalated,” Patton said.The investigation remains active, he said. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Police Criminal Law Security And Public Safety Law Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Wise County grand jury indicts 25 By MIKE STILL mstill@sixriversmedia.com Kentucky woman receives second charge after April motorcycle crash By MIKE STILL mstill@sixriversmedia.com Man arrested after fight at Union-Ridgeview soccer match By MIKE STILL mstill@sixriversmedia.com Abingdon man arrested in homicide case From staff reports Several Food City locations receive bomb threats, suspect unclear By ALLISON WINTERS awinters@sixriversmedia.com Murder suspect called 911 By TESSA WORLEY tworley@sixriversmedia.com Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about scam calls TESSA WORLEY tworley@sixriversmedia.com Jonesborough man arrested in Sullivan County after armed robberies, running from police, authorities say By CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@sixriversmedia.com Surgoinsville man charged with first-degree murder By TESSA WORLEY tworley@sixriversmedia.com Kingsport woman sentenced for lying on ATF form From staff reports ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.