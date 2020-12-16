KINGSPORT – A 21-year-old Kingsport man, who allegedly stalked and harassed at least eight different women over the past couple of months, has been arrested for his criminal actions.
The Kingsport Police Department reports that Michael Cody Vermillion was arrested at his Miller Village Apartments home last week on an outstanding warrant, charging him with eight counts each of stalking and harassment.
According to a press release, the warrant stemmed from a recent Sullivan County grand jury indictment and lengthy investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Kingsport police say no less than eight female victims had reported similar events taking place over the past several months where they were harassed and stalked by Vermillion.
Each victim told police that Vermillion had repeatedly contacted them on social media through multiple fake Instagram accounts and/or called or texted them from several different telephone numbers. Police say the telephone numbers were also fake and were created by a number generating app.
Vermillion made a variety of inappropriate and offensive comments that made the women feel extremely uncomfortable and ultimately put them in fear for their own personal safety, the press release states.
Following his arrest, Vermillion was booked into the Kingsport City Jail, and later transferred to the Sullivan County Jail. He was released after posting a $7,500 bond. Vermillion has an initial court appearance on Feb. 12 in Sullivan County Criminal Court.