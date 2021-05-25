KINGSPORT — A Sullivan County grand jury indicted a Kingsport man on charges related to a shooting death that happened in November on Osage Drive.
Jonathan L. Smith, 28, of 4156 Skyland Drive was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated burglary.
Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco, 26, suffered a fatal gunshot, according to Kingsport police.
The Nov. 15, 2020 homicide has been under constant investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division since it occurred, according to a press release issued Tuesday by Kingsport police.
Smith was arrested Saturday on unrelated charges in Hawkins County. He remains in the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville without bail.
"On April 28, 2021, the facts of the case were presented to the Sullivan County Grand Jury which returned a true bill of indictment, charging Jonathan L. Smith with multiple felonies for his role in the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco," the KPD news release states.
"A capias was subsequently issued for his arrest."
The shooting was reported at about 1 a.m. Kingsport patrol officers went to a residence in the 1600 block of Osage Drive in Kingsport.
Upon arrival, officers located Oviedo-Velazco inside the residence, dead as a result of what police said appeared to be a gunshot wound.
"On May 22, 2021, Mr. Smith was arrested on independent unrelated charges during a routine traffic stop by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office," the release states.
Since the case remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation with the possibility of additional charges pending, "absolutely no additional details will be released at this time," the release states