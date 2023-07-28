KINGSPORT - A 52-year-old Kingsport man has been arrested after telling authorities a bomb and eyeballs were in his car.
Amol Kanitkar, of Virginia Avenue, was arrested in connection with a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of several businesses at East Stone Commons.
He faces charges of disorderly conduct, false reporting and making a non-emergency call to 911, records show.
The incident occurred around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday when Central Dispatch received a call from Kanitkar that he had his finger on the detonator to a bomb in his car. Kanitkar was parked in front of Hobby Lobby and told dispatchers that he was in the parking lot and needed help.
Hobby Lobby, Fazoli’s and McAllister’s were evacuated during the threat.
A manager at Hobby Lobby also called 911 and told dispatcher’s that a man was standing out in the parking lot yelling, “I got a bomb and eyeballs in the car,” according to an affidavit.
Kingsport police arrived and found Kanitkar on his knees next to his white Suzuki car. Kanitkar, who was on the passenger’s side of the car, reached through the open door of the vehicle toward his dashboard, the affidavit states.
Officers told him to show his hands and move away from the vehicle. Police said he complied and was arrested and handcuffed.
The affidavit states he continued to say there was a bomb in the car and he needed to be released from handcuffs to defuse it.
He also said “his mother’s eyeballs were in his car,” the affidavit stated.
Bomb technicians arrived, along with a bomb detecting K-9, and did not locate an explosive device, police said.
Kanitkar was then taken to the Kingsport City Jail.