SCOTT COUNTY — An active pursuit through East Carters Valley ended at the Tennessee-Virginia state line Wednesday.
Joshua Mosely of Kingsport was arrested after evading arrest through East Carters Valley Road and the Lynn Garden area, states a release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
Mosely was charged with two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, possession of schedule 2 narcotics, eluding arrest, abduction and several counts of destruction of property.
According to the release, Mosley's vehicle went through several private properties in the East Carters Valley area of the county, damaging several fences, a swimming pool, a car port and a jungle gym after refusing to stop for local officers.
The release states Mosely attempted to hit two Scott County deputies head-on during the pursuit. Officials said Mosely evaded arrest on foot after crashing his truck behind a residence, at which point his female passenger complied with law enforcement.
Mosley had warrants for his arrest in Scott and Sullivan County before the pursuit began, officials said. Sullivan County utilized its K9 unit starting on Skelton Bluff Road which led officers to Virginia. The release states citizens in the surrounding area also alerted police to Mosley's whereabouts throughout the pursuit.