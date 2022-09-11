An expansion project planned for the Kingsport Justice Center will extend into what is currently a parking lot between the facility and the former city hall building. The plans include enclosure of what is now and open area near the main entrance to the building. The enclosure of that space will create a new security checkpoint, and return the inner lobby to its original role.
An expansion project planned for the Kingsport Justice Center will extend into what is currently a parking lot between the facility and the former city hall building. The plans include enclosure of what is now and open area near the main entrance to the building. The enclosure of that space will create a new security checkpoint, and return the inner lobby to its original role.
KINGSPORT — A long anticipated expansion of the Kingsport Justice Center is expected to be under construction in 2023 and be completed in 2024 or early 2025.
The biggest changes the public will see are two new courtrooms on the second floor, a new security checkpoint, and the ability to pick up police reports without having to pass through that checkpoint.
Built and opened in the late 1980s, the building is co-owned by the city of Kingsport (61%) and Sullivan County (39%). It houses the city police department and provides work space for Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office personnel to use when needed. It also houses county courtrooms, offices for county judges who preside there, and court support staff, as well as court clerk offices.
It is located at the corner of Shelby and Market streets in downtown Kingsport, across the street from the parking garage.
Kingsport Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said the justice center is outdated when it comes to providing courtroom activities and more space is needed for both city and county services offered in the building.
McReynolds said the No. 1 goal is to ensure a safe and modern environment for all those using the building, especially those participating in the court system.
“It isn’t just the criminal proceedings, but also civil court issues that can create a lot of tension and opportunities for problems,” McReynolds said.
Basically the first floor is occupied by law enforcement and the second floor is courts, McReynolds said.
“More than 50% of the full justice center is activities related to county-provided services,” McReynolds said, noting the courtrooms are a county service per state law.
One of the two new courtrooms included in the expansion and modernization plans for the building will include a jury box. It will replace the existing courtroom that remains in the former city hall on Center Street.
“We have to provide a juried courtroom,” McReynolds said.
Clerk’s offices in the former city hall also will be relocated to the justice center once the expansion is complete.
The addition to the justice center will extend out toward the former city hall, covering about half of what is now a parking lot between the two buildings.
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen has endorsed the $8.8 million expansion and plans to issue bond debt to cover at least $6.2 million of the cost with a bond issue.
The Sullivan County Commission agreed to provide $2.6 million toward the project’s cost, and the city has committed to cover the difference if the cost exceeds $8.8 million.
“If it goes up, that’s on us,” McReynolds said, adding the city expects to go the the bond market in January or February and put the project out to bid in March or April.
McReynolds said construction is expected to take 1.5 to 2 years to complete after bids from contractors are opened.
During the construction, all functions will continue to operate in the building, McReynolds said.
Once the new courtrooms and offices are open, the city will attempt to market the former city hall.