KINGSPORT – Kingsport police are searching for a man who forced his way into a Dorothy Street home earlier this year, armed with a knife and a gun.
Daniel C. Brooks, 36, is wanted for aggravated burglary for a May 20 incident where he allegedly forced his way into a home in the 1100 block of Dorothy Street, according to a release from the Kingsport Police Department. Brooks threatened the residents of the home while armed with a knife and a gun.
As such, Kingsport police say Brooks should be considered armed and dangerous.
Brooks also has two outstanding warrants in Sullivan County for the following charges – driving with a suspended license, violation of registration, and violation of probation. Brooks has prior convictions for simply possession, driving on a suspended license, resisting a stop and evading arrest.
Officers have attempted to serve these warrants on no less than three occasions. However, Brooks has avoided arrest by fleeing every time, the release states. In doing so, Brooks has racked up additional charges of evading arrest, criminal trespassing, driving on a suspended license and failure to exercise due care.
Brooks remains wanted and is still at large. He stand approximately 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with salt and pepper hair and green eyes.
If you have information about this person, you’re asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.