Detectives with the Kingsport Police Department are seeking the public's help with identifying a credit card fraud suspect.
On July 27, a stolen credit card was used to make fraudulent transactions at three Kingsport area businesses. While this occurred in July, it was not reported to the Kingsport Police Department until Sept. 8.
The suspect was recorded on surveillance video during one of these instances. A clip of the video has also been made available for viewing on the KPD YouTube channel via this link: https://youtu.be/iHoW45WDbuQ.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact detectives in the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: http://police.KingsportTN.gov/Citizen_Feedback.