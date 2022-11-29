KINGSPORT — A married Kingsport couple in their mid-60s were found dead in their home Tuesday morning, and police said the two died from gunshots.

In a news release from Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton, Patton said patrol officers and detectives shortly after 9 a.m. "responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Idle Hour Road in Kingsport in reference to the discovery of two deceased adults who were found by a family member."

