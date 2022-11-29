KINGSPORT — A married Kingsport couple in their mid-60s was found dead Tues- day morning, and police said the two died from gunshots.
In a news release from Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton, Patton said patrol officers and detectives shortly after 9 a.m. “responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Idle Hour Road in Kingsport in reference to the discovery of two deceased adults who were found by a family member.”
The two were identified as husband and wife Michael S. Warner, 66, and Loretta J. Warner, 67. The news release said the couple lived together at the home where they were discovered.
“Based upon the preliminary investigation, both individuals appear to have died from gunshot wounds,” the news release stated.
The bodies will be sent for autopsies at the East Tennessee State University James H. Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City.
“This appears to have been an isolated incident, completely contained to this residence, and there is absolutely no reason to believe there is any danger to the general public,” the news release said.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Police said no further details would be released at this time.
More information will be shared at the appropriate time as it develops, the news release stated.