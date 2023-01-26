Local News Logo

ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week.

Nickerson Jean-Baptiste.jpg

Nickerson Jean-Baptiste

According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff's Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36, and Djuan Anthony Lewis, Kingsport, 47, were taken into custody without incident early on Tuesday. 

Djuan Anthony Lewis.jpg

Djuan Anthony Lewis

LATEST VIDEOS


Tags

Recommended for you