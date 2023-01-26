ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week.
According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff's Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36, and Djuan Anthony Lewis, Kingsport, 47, were taken into custody without incident early on Tuesday.
The arrests were the result of a multi-jurisdictional narcotics trafficking seizure on Interstate I-81 in Washington County, Virginia, officials said.
The release said the two were charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine; two counts of conspiracy to distribute cocaine; two counts of possession with intent to distribute more than one ounce, but less than five pounds of marijuana; and two counts of conspiracy to distribute more than one ounce, but less than five pounds of marijuana.
Participating agencies included the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Kingsport Police Department Vice Unit, Virginia State Police, the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Jean-Baptist and Lewis are currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority without bond.