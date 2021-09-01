BLOUNTVILLE — The owner of a martial arts school in Kingsport is jailed on charges of aggravated sexual battery and continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, which provided the following;
• The sheriff's office began an investigation in early August after being notified of an alleged sexual assault that occurred over a period of time
• A female victim advised investigators that she had been a student at Grosso Martial Arts.
• That business is owned and operated by Joseph Frank Grosso, 64, of Kingsport.
• The victim provided details of multiple incidents in which Joseph Frank Grosso allegedly sexually abused her over a period of time while she was taking martial arts lessons.
• The incidents occurred when others were present; however, the suspect would have the victim step away from others that were receiving lessons.
• Based on the investigation, a Sullivan County Grand Jury indicted and charged Grosso with six counts of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
• Grosso was arrested Tuesday and as of Wednesday afternoon remained in the Sullivan County Jail with a $200,000 bond.