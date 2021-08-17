JONESVILLE — A Middlesboro, Kentucky, woman is free on bond after a traffic stop allegedly resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine and cash.
Jamie L. Hembree, 40, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, failure to stop at a stop sign, and driving without a valid driver’s license after the Aug. 12 incident in Rose Hill, according to Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons.
Parsons said a deputy found 35 grams of methamphetamine and a meth pipe in a cereal box in Hembree’s vehicle. The deputy also found $245 in Hembree’s phone case.
Hembree was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond.