POUND – A Hazard, Kentucky man has been charged in connection with Wednesday’s tanker truck overturn at the end of Pound’s Main Street.
Mark Patrick, 35, was driving the 7,300-gallon Kentucky Oil Refinery tanker carrying diesel fuel when he turned off from southbound U.S. Route 23 and rolled the vehicle on its side, Virginia State Trooper Aaron Lawson said.
Patrick was uninjured and no other vehicle was involved, Lawson said. While approximately 30 to 100 gallons of diesel spilled from the tanker, he said, emergency crews were able to drill into the tanker and recover the remaining load into another tanker.
Lawson said no major waterways were affected by the spill, and the northern end of Main Street- Rt. 630 was blocked from 1:49 p.m. to 8:24 p.m. Wednesday.
Lawson charged Patrick with failure to maintain control. The tanker and 2016 Kenworth truck were totaled.