KINGSPORT — An unnamed Sullivan County juvenile has been charged one count of aggravated reckless endangerment and 24 counts of aggravated assault for allegedly pointing a BB gun resembling a shotgun at a school bus.
The person charged is 12, and no gender was given.
"On Friday afternoon, Dec. 9, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was called to Beulah Church Road in Kingsport to speak with a school bus driver regarding an incident involving a juvenile," SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. "Upon arrival, deputies were told that two juveniles had been in an altercation on the school bus."
"One of the juveniles involved in the altercation was dropped off at a home, and the bus continued its route. A few minutes later, as part of its normal route, the bus passed back by the residence where the juvenile referenced above was dropped off," the release said.
"According to the bus driver, the juvenile was pointing what appeared to be a firearm at the school bus. The driver continued to a safe location and contacted the sheriff’s office."
Deputies contacted the juvenile suspect and inquired about the firearm, the news release said. A BB gun that resembles a shotgun was located and seized.
As a result of the incident, a petition charging the 12-year-old with one count of aggravated reckless endangerment and 24 counts of aggravated assault has been filed with Sullivan County Juvenile Court, the release said. Per the direction of that court, the child was released to the custody of their parents.
Staff members from Sullivan County Schools responded to the scene and coordinated transportation for the remaining students who were on the school bus.
Because the suspect is a juvenile, the name will not be released, the SCSO said.