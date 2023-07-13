Local News Logo

KINGSPORT - The Kingsport Justice Center was temporarily evacuated Thursday morning after a bomb threat came in, authorities said.

Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said the threat came in around 10 a.m. Thursday. By 11:30 a.m., normal operations resumed.

