Justice center temporarily evacuated after bomb threat
CLIFF HIGHTOWER
chightower@sixriversmedia.com
Cliff Hightower
Reporter
Jul 13, 2023

KINGSPORT - The Kingsport Justice Center was temporarily evacuated Thursday morning after a bomb threat came in, authorities said.

Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said the threat came in around 10 a.m. Thursday. By 11:30 a.m., normal operations resumed.

The investigation is ongoing.