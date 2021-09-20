BLOUNTVILLE — A Sullivan County jury convicted Daniel Walsh, 33, on premeditated first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and multiple other charges Monday. Walsh was sentenced to life in prison on the murder conviction and will be sentenced in November on the other charges.
The jury convicted Walsh on charges he murdered Joshua Moyers by firing a pistol through a bedroom door seven times at a home on Latimer Street in Bloomingdale on January 23, 2019.
The attempted first-degree murder charge was because Michelle Lacy, with whom Walsh had a prior relationship, also had taken refuge in the bedroom into which he was shooting.
Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney Kaylin Render was lead prosecutor in the case, with Assistant DA Mike Filetti in second chair for the state.
The Times News spoke with Render shortly after the verdict.
"(Walsh) claimed self defense," Render said. "But he shot seven times through a closed door."
Render said the prosecution's evidence showed Walsh had sent multiple threatening texts and a video of himself to Lacy for a month in advance, stating he was going tot kill Lacy and Moyers, which helped proved the premeditation. At least one text was used against Walsh's claim of self defense, Render said.
"(Walsh) was sending texts saying things like 'I'm going to kill you,' 'I'm going to kick that door in,' and he even said he'd claim self defense," Render said.
The families of Moyers and Lacy were in court and pleased with the verdict, Render said, adding the prosecution was pleased as well.
Walsh has been in the Sullivan County Jail since his arrest the day of the murder. Under current law, the life sentence he received means he will be eligible for parole in 52 years, Render said.
The jury also found Walsh guilty of: aggravated burglary; felon in possession of a firearm; and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.
Walsh was arrested on the porch of the home when Sullivan County deputies responded the the scene after two delivery drivers reported the incident at 1:18 p.m. that day after a frantic Lacy approached them near Vermont United Methodist Church and said her boyfriend had been shot.
In an article published in the Times News at the time, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy was quoted saying Walsh made statements to detectives including he'd shot the pistol "until it wouldn't fire any more rounds."