BRISTOL, Tenn. — As of Wednesday afternoon, jury selection for the damages trial in the Sullivan Baby Doe opioid lawsuit remained scheduled to begin this morning, according to court records on file with the Tennessee Supreme Court.
Numerous called government meetings across Northeast Tennessee since Monday have fueled speculation that plaintiffs in the case are considering a potential settlement from defendant Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. before the trial begins next week, if not prior to jury selection.
The Sullivan County Commission’s Executive Committee met in called session on Wednesday afternoon and immediately went behind closed doors with District Attorney General Barry Staubus.
State law allows local governing bodies to meet in private to discuss lawsuits.
After meeting with Staubus, the committee voted unanimously to “accept the trial strategy” as discussed during their closed-door meeting.
After the vote, Staubus said he had no comment, and committee members would only repeat the phrase “accept the trial strategy” when asked by reporters to explain what the wording meant.
The full Washington County Commission met in “emergency” session to have a similar closed-door meeting later Wednesday, followed by a unanimous vote to approve a resolution regarding litigation.
Greene County’s full commission met Monday night and took a similar vote.
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen did likewise during a regular meeting on Tuesday, approving a resolution added to the agenda earlier this week. Bluff City’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen also met in called session on Tuesday, with Staubus, to discuss the opioid lawsuit.
The Sullivan Baby Doe lawsuit was originally filed on June 13, 2017, by the district attorneys general of Tennessee’s First, Second and Third judicial districts in Sullivan County Circuit Court in Kingsport.
The complaint originally listed prescription opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma, L.P. and its related companies, along with Mallinckrodt PLC, Endo Pharmaceuticals, a pill mill doctor, and other convicted opioid dealers as defendants.
As part of the national scrutiny brought to bear on opioid producers and distributors, due in part to Sullivan Baby Doe’s arguments, Purdue and Mallinckrodt have declared bankruptcy, with claims proceeding against them in related courts. Endo remains the only active corporate defendant.
In April, Sullivan County Chancellor E.G. Moody granted a default judgment in plaintiffs’ favor; imposed sanctions for defendant Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and reserved issuing a final judgment pending the damages trial, which is scheduled to begin July 26.
Plaintiffs are seeking $2.4 billion in compensatory damages and punitive damages above and beyond that amount.
Unless a settlement agreement is reached, a jury will determine the amount of damages plaintiffs will receive.
Also on Wednesday, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery joined attorneys general of several other states in an online discussion of potential settlement of a lawsuit against drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and three distributors.
Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is not a defendant in that suit.
A proposed $26 billion settlement of that multistate lawsuit would be the second-largest in U.S. history, according to attorneys general participating in the online discussion, and Slatery said Tennessee’s share would be roughly $600 million.