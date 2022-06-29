ROGERSVILLE — Five East Tennessee judges attended this week’s Hawkins County Commission meeting to present a proposal for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center and ask the county to contribute its Baby Doe money to help fund the facility.
At Monday’s commission meeting, Circuit Court Judge Alex Pearson from the 3rd Judicial District, Circuit Court Judge William Phillips from the 3rd Judicial District, Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street from the 1st Judicial District, Criminal Court Judge Jim Goodwin from the 2nd Judicial District and Circuit Court Judge Beth Boniface from the 3rd Judicial District attended the meeting to give updates about the drug recovery center they are starting.
The judges have previously come in front of the commission to explain the vision they have for this facility. One was to house it in a closed work-release prison in Roan Mountain.
“We loaded a bus, drove to Nashville, sat in some conference room in the belly of the Capitol and met with the deputy governor,” Street said. “And they said, ‘Listen, we’ll hammer out the details, but the governor wants this to happen. Here’s your lease, make it happen.’ So that was hurdle number one, and what I have in my hand is the lease agreement for the prison in Roan Mountain that they’ve agreed to lease to us for $1 a year for five years with renewing of that lease as is necessary. To be quite honest with you, that’s the one hurdle I didn’t know if we would ever be able to overcome, but we did.”
Secondly, Street discussed the board that would be running the facility. A subcommittee of the First Tennessee Development District has been formed to run the center, and each member will be a representative from the entities that contribute their Baby Doe money to the facility.
The subcommittee’s chairman is Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, secretary is Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby and the treasurer is Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy.
A cost study was also presented to the commission. The study found that $2.8 million was needed to start the facility, and it will cost $1.8 million per year to keep it running.
The judges have submitted for a grant that will provide a one-time contribution of $1 million and a recurring contribution of $1.3 million.
Street said that with Baby Doe money from contributing entities and the grant, they should have enough money to run the facility for the whole lease term.
District 5 Commissioner Jason Roach cautioned the commission about giving the Baby Doe money away.
“Last year, when we were receiving our actuals, the only reason we came out to the positive in our fund balance was because the Baby Doe money was won and deposited into our fund balance,” Roach said. “Without the Baby Doe money, we would have pulled six figures out of our fund balance. We would have actually pulled money away from our fund balance without the Baby Doe money. So I think this cause is extremely needed. I think we need to do what we can to support this cause, but I really want to caution our commissioners; if we’re not careful, we’re going to start gobbling up this fund balance to the point that that money is not gonna be there. We are outspending our revenue, and I’m going to stand on that soapbox for a while because if we’re not careful, we’re going to be putting ourselves back in a very precarious position.”
The commission voted to send the proposal to the Budget Committee to determine how much money it can contribute.