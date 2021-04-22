WISE — A Norton woman charged in connection with the April 2020 death of her infant son was found guilty of child abuse and drug possession after the judge struck down the manslaughter charge against her.
Sarah Elizabeth Bledsoe faces sentencing on June 29 for one count of child abuse and neglect and two counts of drug possession after Wise County Circuit Court Judge Jeff Hamilton issued the guilty verdicts Wednesday: the anniversary of month-old Liam Bledsoe’s death.
Hamilton struck the most serious charge against Bledsoe — involuntary manslaughter — after hearing testimony from state Western District Assistant Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Sara Ohanessian and state forensic toxicologist James Coleman Jr.
In live video testimony, Coleman said that methamphetamine Bledsoe admitted taking in statements to investigators could have affected her later ability to make decisions and caused exhaustion as the drug’s effects wore off.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III asked Coleman if the meth concentration found in Bledsoe’s blood on April 21, 2020 — three times the limit considered under state law as impairment for driving — impaired her ability to care for her children. Coleman said he did not want to use the term “impaired,” but he said it could have diminished her judgment and contributed to exhaustion later.
Ohanessian testified via conference call on day two of the bench trial that Liam Bledsoe had asphyxiated on April 21, 2020, due to sudden unexplained infant death. Questioned by Slemp, Ohanessian said she found no injuries, infections, contaminants or organ abnormalities that would have contributed to the infant’s death.
Ohanessian said that blood pooling in the baby’s body along with blood being pressed away from his nose indicated that he was probably face down around the time of death. She added that, based on information about when Bledsoe had placed the baby on his back and in her bed between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on April 21, that Liam may have died close to 8:30 a.m. that day.
In video recordings by police and social services workers, Bledsoe was heard saying that she placed Liam on her left side and her then-16-month-old daughter on her right side before falling asleep around 8:30 a.m.
Investigators and other witnesses also testified that Bledsoe said she woke up around 11 a.m. to find both children on her left side and Liam unresponsive.
Ohanessian also testified that, based on other information provided to her, Liam’s placement in an adult bed with bedclothes could have led to an obstructed airway and his asphyxiation.
On cross-examination by defense attorney Marty Adkins, Ohanessian said there was no evidence that Bledsoe caused Liam to be on his face, put pressure on him or caused him physical harm. She also acknowledged that it was possible Liam could have died closer to 10 a.m.
After considering motions by Adkins and co-counsel Terry Kilgore to strike both the manslaughter and abuse charges for lack of evidence, Hamilton agreed to strike the manslaughter charge but left the abuse charge in place for consideration.
Relatives and acquaintances of Bledsoe — including her father and Liam’s father — testified for the defense that she showed no signs of effects from methamphetamine when they saw her the day of Liam’s death.
Hamilton recessed for an hour and returned to find Bledsoe guilty of the abuse charge and one charge each of possession of methamphetamine and ecstasy. The abuse charge carries a maximum prison sentence of five years. The possession charges each carry a maximum 10-year term.
If Bledsoe had been tried and convicted of involuntary manslaughter, that could have carried a sentence of up to 10 years.
“This week, we sought justice for a child who had been slain before he had the chance to live his life and full potential,” Slemp said after the trial. “Obviously, while we fought hard for a conviction on all counts, we respect the court’s judgment in this matter.”
Bledsoe remains free on bond pending sentencing.