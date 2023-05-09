BLOUNTVILLE - A Jonesborough man accused of committing two robberies with a gun, shocking a victim with a stun gun then running from police was arrested Monday in Sullivan County, authorities said.
Eddie Lee Arnold, 60, faces two counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, resisting arrest and evading arrest.
According to a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Monday evening, deputies responded to a home on Austin Powder Road in Blountville regarding a robbery.
Upon arrival, victims told police a suspect, later identified as Arnold, entered the home through an unlocked door, fired a pistol into the floor and demanded money, firearms, cell phones and car keys, authorities said.
The victims refused to provide anything to Arnold and Arnold shocked one of the victims with a stun gun on one victim and fled from the home, driving a vehicle belonging to the victims, the release stated.
A short while after the robbery on Austin Powder Road, authorities said Arnold was at the boat ramp on Beulah Church Road.
While at the boat ramp, Arnold stole another vehicle at gunpoint from a separate victim, the release stated.
The second vehicle was later recovered at the boat ramp on Minga Road.
Not long after the second robbery and vehicle theft, an officer with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency observed someone matching the description of the suspect provided by the victims in the robberies run out of the woods on Hamilton Road.
Arnold saw the TWRA vehicle and ran back into the woods.
Law enforcement established a perimeter and a K-9 from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office tracked the Arnold in the woods.
Arnold was found after an extensive search and arrested.
He was arraigned Tuesday morning and bond was set at $10,000 with a court date of 9 a.m. May 16 in Bristol General Sessions Court. He is being held in the Sullivan County Jail.