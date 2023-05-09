Eddie Lee Arnold

BLOUNTVILLE - A Jonesborough man accused of committing two robberies with a gun, shocking a victim with a stun gun then running from police was arrested Monday in Sullivan County, authorities said.

Eddie Lee Arnold, 60, faces two counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

