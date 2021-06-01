BLUFF CITY — A 26-year-old Johnson City woman has been arrested in connection with the Memorial Day shooting of a Bluff City woman.
Deputies arrested Misty Magic James on Tuesday and charged her with especially aggravated burglary and felony murder in connection with the shooting death of 60-year-old Trina Jones.
The shooting took place at Jones’ home, located in the 1500 block of Hunting Hill Road Monday morning, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies went to the residence around 11 a.m. and found Jones dead from a gunshot wound.
James and Jones were not related, but were acquaintances, said SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt.
During the investigation, a confidential informant contacted law enforcement about a 19-minute video of James describing in detail the murder of Jones, according to an affidavit filed in Sullivan County General Sessions Court.
Seabolt said the confidential informant secretly recorded James, who admitted to shooting Jones with the intention of stealing items from her home. James said in the video she left a black duffle bag in Jones’ home, and the informant turned over to law enforcement a bag of property left by James, Seabolt said.
The investigation remains ongoing. James is housed in the Sullivan County Jail under a $100,000 bond.