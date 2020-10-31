GREENEVILLE — A Johnson City man found in possession of hundreds of videos and thousands of images of child porn has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison.
Nathan Alexander Kirkland was indicted in U.S. District Court in Greeneville in June 2018 on two charges: knowingly receiving and possessing child pornography. He pleaded guilty to the receiving charge and earlier this month was sentenced to 166 months in prison, ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution and to be on supervised release for 20 years following his prison stint.
Kirkland faced five to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Prosecutors were arguing for a sentence of 210 to 240 months.
BACKGROUND INFORMATION
The charges against Kirkland came after investigators were able to download eight child pornography videos from his computer over a two-month period using the peer-to-peer file sharing program eMule.
The investigation began in November 2017 with the Knoxville Police Department, and it eventually involved the Kingsport Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.
A forensic evaluation of Kirkland’s computer found he had more than 43,000 videos and images of child pornography stored there.