A Johnson City man has been sentenced to one year of probation for certifying the fitness of contaminated property although he wasn’t qualified to do so.
Donald Feathers was charged with theft of public money (less than $1,000) in U.S. District Court in Greeneville on Sept. 23. He agreed to plead guilty to the charge and on Thursday consented to a trial before the magistrate judge.
Judge Cynthia Wyrick sentenced Feathers to one year of unsupervised probation and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution. He faced up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
FACTS OF THE CASE
When cleaning up meth labs, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has rules to determine when a property is “safe for human use” again. The Environmental Protection Agency provides funding and other resources to TDEC to carry out these requirements.
The TDEC also has criteria on who can clean up contaminated sites and who can certify that the property has been made safe. According to court records, Feathers was qualified to clean up contaminated properties, but was not authorized to certify them safe.
Prosecutors say Feathers was paid for various cleanup work and for signing off on certificates of fitness. One such example took place in Carter County in the spring of 2017, court records state, with Feathers signing off on the site’s fitness in May 2017.
