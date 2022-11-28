Dollar General Store fire in Norton Nov. 25, 2022

Smoke pours from the front door of the Dollar General Store in Norton as the first emergency responders arrive at the scene. Authorities say they have identified a suspect possibly involved in this and a fire at a Coeburn Dollar General store about 90 minutes later.

 Mike Still - Kingsport Times News

NORTON – Norton and Coeburn police investigators say they have a suspect in two fires at Dollar General stores in the two locations.

Norton Police Sgt. Greg Mays said Monday that a male juvenile was identified through security camera recordings as a suspect in the fire that has left the Norton Dollar General closed since Friday.

