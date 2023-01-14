WISE — Wise County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver arrested after a Thursday car crash admitted to having methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Gabriel A. Bentley, 40, Pound, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and felony eluding after he allegedly led county deputies and Big Stone Gap police through Appalachia before crashing in the Blackwood section of the county.
Deputy R.C. Sturgill, in a criminal complaint filed Thursday, said he tried to pull over a Dodge Avenger in the eastern end of Big Stone Gap while checking its license plates with a county dispatcher.
The Dodge initially slowed before fleeing at speeds up to 90 mph.
On reaching Appalachia, Sturgill wrote, the Dodge swerved toward an oncoming deputy’s vehicle, went into the wrong lane and went through the town at about 70 mph.
After the driver of the Dodge lost control in Blackwood, Sturgill wrote, the vehicle struck a hillside and flipped. After emergency workers got Bentley and an unnamed female passenger out of the car, Sturgill said he asked Bentley why he fled.
“(Bentley) said he thought it was the right thing to do,” Sturgill wrote.
The passenger was not charged.
Sturgill said he found a small bag of white powder in a leather case in Bentley’s pants and another “large baggie” of white powder in the driver’s side floorboard. He said Bentley told him it was methamphetamine.
Investigators at the scene were also observed examining a backpack containing a stack of cash and some hypodermic syringes.
Bentley is being held at the Duffield Regional Jail.