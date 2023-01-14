Wise County car chase 01-12-2023 - Gabriel Bentley

Gabriel A. Bentley, 40, Pound, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute Thursday following a police pursuit in Wise County.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

WISE — Wise County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver arrested after a Thursday car crash admitted to having methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Gabriel A. Bentley, 40, Pound, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and felony eluding after he allegedly led county deputies and Big Stone Gap police through Appalachia before crashing in the Blackwood section of the county.

