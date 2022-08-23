Danny Lynn Sturgill

NORTON — The suspect in the Saturday death of a Wise County woman allegedly held her in their home for three days and beat her, according to court records.

Danny Lynn Sturgill, 60, is scheduled tentatively for arraignment Tuesday in Wise County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on second- degree murder and malicious wounding charges in connection with the death of his wife, 61-year-old Melanie Sturgill.

