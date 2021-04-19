BLOUNTVILLE — Various drugs with an estimated value of $4,900 were recovered by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office from an apartment near Bristol, leading to multiple charges for a man and a woman, according to a press release issued by the SCSO on Monday.
From that release:
• The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting an ongoing investigation relating to drug activity at specific apartment in the 2600 block of Highway 11W.
• Complaints from the public relating to the suspected drug activity at the apartment prompted the investigation.
• Patrol officers and investigators from the SCSO Special Operations Unit had multiple encounters with individuals at the residence and from traffic stops of vehicles involved with the residence.
• Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence on April 14, 2021.
• Over the course of the investigation, 78 grams of methamphetamine, 7 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of crushed Buprenorphine pills, 1 ¼ grams of black tar heroin, fentanyl, 1 Clonazepam pill, a handgun, ammunition, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia were all recovered. The cash value of the drugs and narcotics that were recovered had a street value of over $4,900.
• Eric Horner, 38, was charged with maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold/stored, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule 2 drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sullivan County Jail and made his $10,000 bond on April 16, 2021.
• Sarah Condon, 44, was charged with tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of marijuana. She was booked into the Sullivan County Jail and made a $2,000 bond on April 15, 2021.