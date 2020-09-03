KINGSPORT — A multi-agency drug investigation kept 30 grams of heroin off local streets and landed a Nashville man in jail, according to details provided by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a press release issued by the SCSO on Wednesday:
• A joint effort by the SCSO, the Kingsport Police Department, the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation led to the arrest of Thomas James Thompson, 37, on Tuesday.
• Prior investigation had identified Thompson, of Nashville, “as being involved in the distribution of heroin in the Kingsport area.”
• Investigators believed that Thompson, along with another male, were traveling from Nashville to the Kingsport area on Tuesday morning.
• Investigators and officers of the law enforcement agencies listed above, along with officers of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, saw Thompson traveling north on Interstate 81, and a traffic stop was initiated just prior to the Interstate 26 interchange.
• A narcotics detection K-9 indicated that narcotics were present inside the vehicle, and a search resulted in the discovery of one gram of cocaine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and the drug Narcan, which is commonly used to revive persons overdosing on opiates.
• While entering the Sullivan County Jail, Thompson was found to be “in possession of a bag containing 30 grams of heroin with a street value of at least $9,000.”
• Thompson is charged with: possession of Schedule I narcotics for resale; introduction of contraband into a penal institution; possession of Schedule II narcotics; possession of Schedule IV narcotics; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• At the time the press release was issued, Thompson remained in the Sullivan County Jail on a $35,000 bond.