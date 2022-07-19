ROGERSVILLE — Don Wells released a video on his family’s YouTube channel Tuesday morning that included a letter to the people he believes kidnapped his young daughter, Summer.

Wells said Sunday that he would write messages to those he thinks took the child and to Summer herself.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video