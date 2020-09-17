By J.H. OSBORNE
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission voted Thursday to issue $80 million in bond debt, payable over 20 years at an average fixed interest rate of 1.54%, to fund new jail facilities. The debt will be repaid with an increase in the county’s property tax rate, but that increase — based on 12 cents of this year’s rate — will not formally be put in place until the budget cycle that begins July 1, 2021.
It took three separate resolutions to cover all the details. Each passed by a vote of 16 in favor and eight against. Voting “no” were Commissioners Judy Blalock, Todd Broughton, Darlene Calton, Joyce Crosswhite, Hershel Glover, Mark Hutton, Alicia Starnes, and David Akard. Voting “yes” were Commissioners Michael Cole, Larry Crawford, Andrew Cross, John Gardner, Terry Harkleroad, Sam Jones, Dwight King, Tony Leonard, Hunter Locke, Randy Morrell, Angie Stanley, Gary Stidham, Mark Vance, Doug Woods, and Archie Pierce.
Discussion and debate before each resolution included a wide spectrum of concerns, objections, support, and statements about whether the timing is bad, the best it has been for decades, perhaps the best it will be with a limited window of opportunity, or if there is ever a good time.
At least two commissioners brought up trying to fund the new jail with a wheel tax instead of a property tax increase.
That property tax rate, by the way, probably won’t be 12 cents because 2021 is a reappraisal year and county officials expect the countywide assessment to grow. That would mean the state will calculate a certified tax rate. If there is growth, the state’s certified rate will be lower than the current $2.57, as it is meant to keep the county’s total revenue from property taxes at the same level. Each penny of the tax rate will generate more in revenue. The first resolution approved by the commission Thursday states all those voting in its favor are committed to increasing the tax rate by an amount equal to what 12 cents is worth on this year’s tax rate.
Stanley asked when is the next opportunity to get a referendum on a wheel tax on the ballot for voters. County Mayor Richard Venable said the first step in such a referendum is a petition drive, and then that petition is submitted to the Sullivan County Election Commission. If enough eligible voters sign the petition, a referendum would be included in the next county general election. The next one of those is August 2022.
Blalock, who said she called her personal financial advisor for advice on how to vote on the bond issue for jail construction, said she’s gotten a lot of calls from constituents opposed to the tax increase. One, she said, pushed her to support a wheel tax, because, he said, some inmates probably own an old car and would have to pay a wheel tax, but no one in jail owns property or pays property taxes. Blalock said her financial advisor told her not to rush things on the bond issue because the interest rate on bonds won’t increase for two years. Blalock said she is a gambler (who goes to Cherokee to the casino) and she’s wiling to gamble that in six months the interest rates will be just as good.
Stanley said if Joe Biden wins the presidential election, interest rates are going to go through the roof. Starnes said if Biden wins, “He’s for defunding the police and we might not even need a jail.”
Stanley also said she didn’t think the county should count too much on gains from next year’s reappraisal. She said she nearly had a heart attack when she opened her first tax bill after the last reappraisal, and she appealed her increase and got it reduced. She predicted a lot of taxpayers will do the same next year.
Broughton said the county needed to explore more options “before we pull the trigger.” Broughton said he didn’t see there’s a fire needing to be put out on the jail issue.
The county’s main jail was built in the 1980s. An annex opened later, in an attempt to ease overcrowding. The two facilities combined are certified to house 619 inmates. The county routinely exceeds that by hundreds. There is a lawsuit against the county due to conditions caused by the overcrowding. The agency that regulates and certifies jail facilities for the state has only allowed Sullivan County to keep its jail certification under a “plan of action” status since 2014. The commission hired a consultant to study jail facility needs.
Those who voted in favor of the bond issue and the expected tax increase to fund it said the timing is bad due to economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the timing is excellent due to the low interest rate available right now. Several also said the need for a jail has been well known for years, and while none of them want to raise taxes, something has to be done or the consequences of not building a jail could cost the taxpayers more. It could also cost taxpayers more to delay the issue, because building costs are likely to increase and the interest rate on debt could increase dramatically.
The commission is 100% Republican. Cross said in an earlier discussion of the issue another commissioner had said true Republicans are fiscally conservative. Cross said there’s another side to that: being fiscally responsible. Cross urged the others not to sacrifice being fiscally responsible in the name of being fiscally conservative.
“Is there ever going to be a good time?” Crawford asked. “If we don’t do something, it’s going to come back to bite us.”
“There is never a good time,” George said. “Nobody wants to increase taxes.”
But building a jail is a need, George said. She also pointed out this plan gives taxpayers a heads-up an increase is coming a year out and secures the funding at a low interest rate.
“We need to do this,” George said.