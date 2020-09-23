GREENEVILLE — A Morristown woman who pretended to be a registered nurse for more than six years has been sentenced to 51 months in federal prison.
Misty Dawn Bacon received the sentence in U.S. District Court in Greeneville on Wednesday. In addition, Bacon will be on supervised release for three years following her prison term.
Bacon pleaded guilty in December to wire fraud, health care fraud and identity theft. She faced up to 45 years in prison and fines up to $750,000.
During those six years, prosecutors say Bacon worked for at least eight health care providers in our region and administered care to an unknown number of patients despite having no nursing experience.
Prosecutors argued the woman created a substantial danger to public health and put the lives of many patients at risk through her actions. According to the plea agreement, at least one patient required re-admittance and a three-day hospital stay due to Bacon’s inept care.
Court records show Bacon admitted to providing fraudulent information on job applications to health care providers by using the registered nurse license numbers of others to gain employment. Bacon posed as a registered nurse despite having neither a nursing degree nor nursing license from the Tennessee Department of Health and no nursing experience.
Bacon is prevented from being licensed as a nurse due to a 2003 conviction on federal embezzlement charges. Court records state Bacon attended Walters State Community College between 2005 and 2006 and in her false applications to various health care providers, claimed she held a nursing degree from Walters State, and in some cases from Carson Newman University.
To bolster her misrepresentations, prosecutors say Bacon obtained the names and license numbers of real registered nurses who had the same or similar partial names as her.
According to the plea agreement, Bacon was hired by at least eight health care providers between September 2012 and November 2018, including nursing homes, rehabilitation and assisted living facilities, a doctor’s office and home health agencies.
While posing as a nurse, prosecutors say Bacon had access and rendered medical care to numerous patients, dispensing medications, obtaining invasive access to patients’ bodies and gaining access to patients’ sensitive and private medication information.
Court records state Bacon made numerous false entries in patients’ medical records and submitted false claims to public and private health care benefit programs. Two of her employers voluntarily repaid health care benefit programs more than $500,000 for claims submitted upon learning of Bacon’s impostor status.