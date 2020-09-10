CHURCH HILL — Longtime Church Hill Rescue Squad and Hawkins County Fireman’s Association Treasurer/Secretary Carla Dykes admitted to the Times News on Wednesday that she took funds from the CHRS to pay her bills.
Dykes said she then used HCFA funds to pay bills for the CHRS after the rescue squad’s bank account was closed due to lack of funds.
During a telephone conversation Wednesday, Dykes said that some of the CHRS funds were used to make her car and house payments, but she always intended on paying the money back. She said the situation got out of hand before she was able to fix it.
As a consequence of those alleged thefts, the HCFA reportedly announced at its meeting last week that there probably isn’t enough money in its bank account to pay the workman’s comp insurance premiums for the eight county volunteer fire departments.
Hawkins County provides an annual contribution to the HCFA, which uses that funding to pay workman’s comp premiums for the non-municipal fire departments.
Another consequence is that the CHRS’ bank account was closed due to lack of funds in December 2019, a fact that members discovered only recently.
Dykes told the Times News that after the CHRS account was closed, she had been paying rescue squad bills with her own credit card. The electricity and water at the CHRS station were recently shut off due to lack of payment.
Fraudulent misuse of funds complaint
On Aug. 28, Carters Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Terry Armstrong filed a fraudulent misuse of funds complaint against Dykes with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.
Armstrong, who is associated with both the CHRS and the HCFA, told HCSO Sgt. Sam Wilhoit he had noticed that two checks from the Hawkins County mayor’s office dating back to March hadn’t been deposited, and both checks had expired.
That’s when Armstrong discovered that the CHRS’ checking account had been closed since last December.
“After checking the books (Armstrong) realized that $9,090 had been taken from the Fireman’s Association account twice to pay the bills for Church Hill Rescue, for a total of $18,180,” Wilhoit stated in his report. “Armstrong is unsure of the funds in the Fireman’s Association account, and unsure how much is owed to the bank for Church Hill Rescue.”
Wilhoit added, “Armstrong also advised that Dykes failed to submit grant letters for both (HCFA and CHRS) in June of 2020 which would give each association $24,500. All account information had Dykes’ home address. Dykes refuses to give any account information to Armstrong along with the bank cards.”
“I really don’t know what her reasons were”
HCFA President Jim Klepper told the Times News on Wednesday there is very little he can say about the alleged theft from the Fireman’s Association at this time due to a current investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s office.
Klepper did say, however, that there’s not enough money in the HCFA bank account to pay the workman’s comp bills for the eight county fire departments.
In February, there was more than $30,000 in the HCFA account. Klepper said he believes the account is currently down to approximately $2,000.
Klepper said he’s awaiting the final results of the comptroller’s report to find out exactly how much is missing. During its meeting last week, the HCFA agreed to pursue an investigation into alleged misuse of funds.
“I really don’t know what her reasons were,” Klepper said. “I’ve not talked to her. I don’t have any idea. There’s something wrong. I agree with that 100%.”
“I had gotten behind on my car and house payment”
When contacted by the Times News on Wednesday, Dykes said she doesn’t know how much money is missing from the HCFA and CHRS, but she plans on paying it back. Dykes hasn’t been charged with a crime.
“I just borrowed (from the HCFA) to pay the insurance for the (rescue) squad’s insurance,” Dykes said.
KTN: Were there funds missing from the rescue squad?
Dykes: “Yes.”
KTN: Do you know what happened to them?
Dykes: “Some of them were used, and I was paying them back.”
KTN: Used for the rescue squad or your own personal use?
Dykes: “My personal.”
KTN: What did you use the funds for?
Dykes: “I had gotten behind on my car payment and house payment.”
KTN: Can you tell me how much you used?
Dykes: “No.”
KTN: Why was the rescue squad bank account closed?
Dykes: “It was closed due to lack of funds.”
KTN: You used that account to make your car payment and house payment?
Dykes: “Yes.”
KTN: Do you think that is against the law?
Dykes: “Yes.”
KTN: If you had it to do over again, what would you have done differently?
Dykes: “Took it to the board.”
KTN: Have you told this to the comptroller’s office already?
Dykes: “Yes.”
KTN: How would you describe your actions?
Dykes: “Pretty much it is a mistake on my part. I shouldn’t have done it.”
However, Dykes denied that she failed to submit grant paperwork, and she said she hasn’t refused to give the rescue squad any information.
Dykes also said she was told by the county mayor’s office that the county funding checks received in March would be honored.
“She (county mayor staff) told me that once I went to the bank, if they had any problems with it, to call her and she would give them the OK,” Dykes said.
“Those were taxpayer funds”
Hawkins County volunteer fire departments were already struggling financially this year due to their inability to conduct usual fundraising activities, which have been restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
To offset those losses, the county commission agreed last month to increase each fire department’s annual contribution by $2,500 over what they received the previous fiscal year.
Goshen Valley VFD Chief Tony Fugate told the Times News on Tuesday that the $2,500 increase will be almost erased by the cost of his department’s unexpected workman’s comp payment next month.
“We rely on that, and for many of the departments in the county it would create a hardship if they have to pay their own,” Fugate said. “Especially now due to the lack of funding … the fact that we’ve not been able to do any fundraisers to much extent, our funding is way down.”
Fugate said county firefighters are awaiting the outcome of the comptroller’s investigation to find out exactly how much money the association still has and what happened to the rest.
“If there’s been misappropriation, we’re going to hold her (Dykes) responsible,” Fugate said. “I’ve not seen the (HCFA) bank account, but I do know back in January there was about $30,000 in the bank. But I’ve not heard definitely what is in the account at this time. We were told (at last week’s HCFA meeting) that our secretary/treasurer had written four checks to cover insurance costs for another organization which is not associated with the fireman’s association.”
Fugate added, “Those were taxpayer funds, so everybody has a stake in this. I told some of them at the fireman’s association that we bear some of the responsibility for not providing an adequate amount of oversight. Otherwise this would not have happened.”
“An added burden on our fire departments”
Stanley Valley VFD Chief Stacy Vaughan told the Times News his department’s annual workman’s comp bill is only about $1,000. Still, for a small department like the SVVFD, $1,000 is a lot of money.
“If these allegations are true, then the fireman’s association needs to work on its internal controls and be more proactive in monitoring the organization,” Vaughan said. “Its going to be an added burden on our fire departments, which are already working within a tight budget, to now have to find the means within their budget for workers’ comp insurance.”
CHRS Capt. Tim Coup stated in a press release, “The Church Hill Rescue Squad is fully cooperating with all involved authorities and law enforcement agencies. At this time the treasurer of the agency has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. The members and its officers have, and are still currently working tirelessly to enlighten and assist all authorities and law enforcement agencies involved in every way possible. This agency continues to provide rescue services to the citizens of Eastern Hawkins County.”
Tennessee Comptroller spokesman John Dunn said the office comments about possible involvement in an investigation only after a public report is released. Dunn noted that investigations typically take several months to complete.