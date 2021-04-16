NASHVILLE — Legislation to raise the penalty for the offense of voluntary manslaughter is under consideration by Tennessee lawmakers, but it’s in an uncertain place.
The House bill is sponsored by Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport.
Because the bill has a $3.3 million fiscal note in increased incarceration expenses, it has been placed behind the budget by the House Finance, Ways and Means subcommittee, chaired by Rep. Gary Hicks, R-Rogersville.
That means if the money to fund the bill can’t be found in the state budget, it won’t move forward.
Hulsey is proposing to change voluntary manslaughter from a Class C felony to a Class B felony. The average time served for the offense is 5.47 years, but his bill would add an additional 4.53 years to the sentence.
According to the Department of Corrections, there has been an average of 43.8 admissions per year for voluntary manslaughter.
“If I point a gun at you and threaten you but I don’t shoot you, that’s a Class C felony. You get three to six (years in prison),” Hulsey told the subcommittee. “If I take a knife and threaten you but I don’t cut you, that’s aggravated assault, a Class C felony, three to six. If I intentionally or knowingly kill you in a state of passion provided by adequate provocation, the crime is voluntary manslaughter.
“What exacerbates that is juries reduce second-degree murder down to voluntary manslaughter thinking they are doing a good thing. It’s hard to explain to a family or family of the victim. It should have been fixed a long time ago.”
The Department of Correction says 46.28% of offenders will re-offend within three years of their release.
The department also notes the average operating cost per offender per day for 2021 is $80.46.
For more, go to www.capitoltn.gov. The bill’s number is HB 108.