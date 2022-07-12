KINGSPORT — Holston Army Ammunitions Plant commander Lt. Col. Randolph Scott Carpenter and two of his employees have been charged by the state with misdemeanors related to a hunting trip conducted on HSAAP land in December.
According to an affidavit from the Hawkins County General Sessions Court, on Dec. 19, 2021, Carpenter was in the passenger seat of a government pickup when he was captured on camera shooting an 11-point whitetail buck with a crossbow on HSAAP property.
“Mr. James Brady Duff handed a crossbow out the window to another occupant in the front passenger seat,” the affidavit states. “The individual identified as Randolph Scott Carpenter took the crossbow and then shot the 11-point whitetail buck from within the pickup. The driver, Guy Hurd, then operated the pickup closer to where the 11-point had run to, and Mr. Carpenter took a second shot from within the pickup.”
Carpenter was charged with not wearing blaze orange, hunting from a motorized vehicle and illegal possession of wildlife. Duff was charged with hunting from a motorized vehicle and not wearing blaze orange.
According to the affidavit, Hurd faces charges from three different incidents. The first incident occurred on Nov. 12, 2021, when Hurd visited Kentucky and killed a six-point buck with a crossbow but allegedly checked it out as a harvest in Tennessee.
The document also states that Hurd did not have a valid Kentucky hunting license. Because he allegedly transported the deer across state lines, Hurd was charged with a Class A misdemeanor for possession of wildlife taken illegally.
On Dec. 17, 2021, Hurd was accused of killing a 10-point buck on HSAAP property and not checking the deer out by the end of the day.
In addition to the Class A misdemeanor, Hurd was also charged with three counts of illegal tagging of big game, not wearing blaze orange and hunting from a motorized vehicle.
Most of their charges are Class C misdemeanors, which means if convicted, they face a maximum sentence of up to 30 days in jail and a $50 fine per charge.
Additionally, Hurd faces a Class A misdemeanor, which means if convicted, Hurd faces a maximum sentence of up to 11 months and 29 days in jail and a $2,500 fine for that charge.
All three men are scheduled for arraignment at 9 a.m. on Aug. 10 in Hawkins County General Sessions Court.