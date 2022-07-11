KINGSPORT — Holston Army Ammunitions Plant commander Lt. Col Randolph Scott Carpenter and two of his employees have been charged by the state of Tennessee with misdemeanors related to illegally hunting on the plant's land.
The charges against Carpenter and one of his employees, Guy Donald Hurd Jr., were filed on June 29, and charges were filed against another HSAAP employee, James Duff, on June 30.
According to records filed in Hawkins County Criminal Court, on Dec. 19, 2021, Carpenter and Duff violated hunting regulations, which resulted in the charges. Hurd’s offenses reportedly occurred on Nov. 12, 2021.
Carpenter is charged with unlawful hunting from an aircraft, watercraft or motor vehicle, failure to wear daylight fluorescent orange color while hunting big game and violation of big game harvest tags.
Duff is charged with unlawful hunting from an aircraft, watercraft or motor vehicle and failure to wear daylight fluorescent orange color while hunting big game.
All of their charges are Class C misdemeanors, which means if convicted they face a maximum sentence of up to 30 days in jail and a $50 fine per charge.
Hurd is charged with three big game harvest tag violations, unlawful hunting from an aircraft, watercraft or motor vehicle, failure to wear daylight fluorescent orange color while hunting big game and possession of fish or wildlife illegally acquired, taken or transported from state or country of origin
Additionally, Hurd faces mostly Class C misdemeanor charges, but one of his charges is a Class A misdemeanor. The Class A misdemeanor is for the fishing charge. If convicted, Hurd faces a maximum sentence of up to 11 months and 29 days in jail and a $2,500 fine.
Justine Barati, chief of public and congressional affairs for the Joint Munitions Command, Holston Army Ammunition Plant’s higher headquarters, said on Monday that Carpenter isn’t facing any disciplinary action.
“The Army is aware that the Holston commander, Lt. Col. Scott Carpenter, received a citation for three misdemeanors associated with hunting on Holston Army Ammunition Plant,” Barati said.
Barati could not give any information about Hurd or Duff.
Carpenter was appointed commander in September 2020. He is an Ohio native and has served in the Army since 1996. His average salary is $73,346.40 per year. All three men are scheduled for arraignment at 9 a.m. on Aug. 10.