ROGERSVILLE – When the search for 5-year-old Summer Wells concluded Thursday evening, rescuers had covered more than 680 acres around her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County.
As day four of searching began Friday, TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart continued to urge residents who live near Ben Hill Road to check their trail or surveillance cameras for video or photos of Summer.
"We're pursuing any and all leads and continuing searches by air and by ground," Earhart said. "Like you, we're hoping today brings some much needed good news."
Police say Summer walked away from her home Tuesday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Summer stands 3 feet tall, and she is 40 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing gray pants and a pink shirt, and might have been barefoot.
Anyone who has seen Summer or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-7121 or the TBI at (800) TBI-FIND (824-3466).
Poor radio, cell service an old problem in Beech Creek
The lack of radio and cell phone coverage in that community has been a source of aggravation for rescuers since the search for Summer began Tuesday evening.
Hawkins County has three analog emergency radio antenna/repeater locations: Short Mountain to the west, Town Knob in the center near Rogersville, and Bays Mountain to the east.
Rural mountainous areas like Beech Creek and Clinch Mountain have always had poor radio coverage.
Between November of 2019 and January of 2020, however, there were three system failures when all three transmitters keyed and clicked continuously, and no radio on the system worked.
Since then the Hawkins County Commission has been using its backup system, which dates to the early 2000s when the county received the equipment through a Homeland Security Grant.
The older system is worse than what they had before, and almost useless in the Beech Creek community where the search for Summer continues.
Last year the county received a $250,000 grant, and has allocated a total of $425,000 to replace the failing system, but progress was slowed by the pandemic and near shutdown of equipment manufacturers.
There are radio dead spots throughout Hawkins County, but Mayor Jim Lee noted that Beech Creek is one of the worst areas in Hawkins County for radio coverage due to the rugged terrain.
Lee said a purchase order was sent to Metro Communications in Knoxville last week and new repeater equipment installation should begin within the next few weeks.
Lee has asked the County Commission to use COVID relief funds issued to Hawkins County by Gov. Bill Lee to install new mobile radios in public safety vehicles, and equip rescuers and police with handheld radios.
Lee was at the Beech Creek command post Thursday where an AT&T antenna is located and service was good for that carrier.
“The problem is that most of the public safety personal has Verizon phones and they do not work off of this tower,” Lee said. “My EMA employees have both AT&T and Verizon phones in order to have more coverage in our county. The AT&T tower is only about four miles from the search area.”
Plenty of supplies for day four, but stay tuned
Throughout the week, the Hawkins County Rescue Squad has put a call out to the community to contribute supplies to rescuers at the Beech Creek command center, which is located at the Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 3711 Beech Creek Road, about 15 miles southeast of Rogersville.
HCRS Lt. Corey Young told the Times News Friday that due to the overwhelming quantity of donations, they are asking everyone to pause on the donation of supplies for Friday.
The Logistics Section of the Rescue Squad is currently in the process of planning for the next few days and putting together a list of supplies that will be needed should the search extend into the weekend. An update will be posted on the Hawkins County Rescue Squad's Facebook page.
“On behalf of all the agencies and search crews, we gratefully appreciate everything that has been done for us,” Young said. The support we have received from the region and across the State has been unbelievable. Please continue to keep Summer in your prayers that she will be located safely. We ask you also remember the search crews searching for Summer.”