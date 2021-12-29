GATE CITY — Scott County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined Virginia State Police and Southwest Regional Drug Task Force agents in a year-end sweep of alleged methamphetamine and fentanyl offenders Tuesday.
More than 20 officers left Gate City around 9:30 a.m. to find 68 suspects facing 284 drug and related charges, Scott County Sheriff Jeff Edds said.
“We’re really worried about officers finding fentanyl because it is dangerous,” Edds said.
The indictments came from a Dec. 15 Scott County grand jury, said Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore, and the majority of the charges involve distribution of methamphetamines, fentanyl and oxycodone. Other charges include conspiracy to distribute illegal drugs, petit larceny and breaking and entering.
“The roundup is part of our ongoing commitment to fight against drugs and the many associated problems they bring in our community,” Kilgore said, “and I really want to tip my cap to all of the law enforcement agencies involved today.”
Drug Task Force officer Chris Gilley told the officers — many in olive drab hoodies with their agencies’ insignia and all wearing COVID-protective masks — before they started the sweep to take care for their safety and for the public as they searched for suspects.
“We’re in a whole new world, it seems like,” Gilley said, referring to a series of police officer shootings and a stabbing in Wise County and Norton this year. “Remember to be properly uniformed. Please wear your body armor.”
Gilley told the officers to consider whether a vehicle chase of any suspect is necessary.
“We know where these people are,” Gilley said. “Measure that against the hazard of a high-speed pursuit.”
“We just appreciate everyone showing up for this,” Edds said.
About two hours later, officers brought in their first arrest, 62-year-old Terry Peak of Hanging Rock near Coeburn, on charges of distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; conspiracy to distribute and obstruction. Minutes later, Kristina Dawn Spears, 42, arrived in handcuffs on charges of distribution of a Schedule II substance and prisoner possession of an unlawful chemical and a Schedule III substance.
Officers arrived about three minutes after Spears with Tiffany Mann, 33, of Dungannon, on two counts of distribution of Schedule I or II substances, conspiracy to distribute and prisoner possession of marijuana or a Schedule III substance.
SCSO Maj. Jason Jenkins said 12 Duffield Regional Jail inmates were also served warrants Tuesday as part of the sweep. At least six suspects were believed to be in Tennessee, he added.
Names of other suspects are being sealed until their arrest to avoid their flight, Kilgore said.