A suspect in a hit-and-run accident that left a 40--year-old Kingsport man dead has been found dead in Scott County, Virginia, Kingsport police said.
The Kingsport Police Department issued a press release early Tuesday morning saying he was found late Monday night.
Jesse D. Carey, 28, of Kingsport, was wanted in the death of possibly striking and killing pedestrian Stephen A. Jackson.
He faced charges of vehicular homicide by recklessness, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in death, failure to immediately report a motor vehicle collision, driving on a revoked license, and failure to exercise due care.
Police said Jackson was walking his dog on a sidewalk adjacent to Ridgefields Road when a red 2002 Subaru Impreza sedan swerved and hit them around 6:20 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.
The driver fled the scene, police said.
Jackson was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, but he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
His body has been sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center of the ETSU James H. Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City for a forensic autopsy.
The dog died at the scene, police said.
The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was later located at a Church Hill residence, according to a release.
Carey had been added to TBI's Most Wanted list on Monday night.
Kingsport police did not release any more details about Carey's death at this time.