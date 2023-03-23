ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Sheriff's Office deputies were recently involved in a high-speed car chase in which the driver allegedly attempted to hit police officers with his vehicle, a traffic stop that led to drug and weapons charges, and serving a warrant as part of a meth distribution investigation. 

"Son of Trump" in police chase

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you