ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Sheriff's Office deputies were recently involved in a high-speed car chase in which the driver allegedly attempted to hit police officers with his vehicle, a traffic stop that led to drug and weapons charges, and serving a warrant as part of a meth distribution investigation.
"Son of Trump" in police chase
According to an arrest report from HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins, on Tuesday he assisted the Church Hill Police Department in a chase on Highway 11W. The CHPD terminated the pursuit near Zion road while Hutchins continued.
The officers were pursuing a silver Chevy Silverado that was traveling westbound at about 102 mph, which was all over the road and almost struck another vehicle that had pulled over to get out of the way.
The vehicle continued until it reached the Rogersville Chrysler dealership, where the driver locked his brakes and swerved toward Hutchins. The pickup then crossed the median and began traveling east in the westbound lane.
The Silverado again crossed the median and started traveling west in the eastbound lane and again attempted to hit Hutchins’ patrol car. Hutchins stated in his report that both times the truck barely missed his vehicle.
The Silverado then drove straight into another parked patrol car, then backed up and hit the car a second time.
Hutchins and his partner exited their patrol car to try to stop the driver, who drove toward the officers at a high rate of speed. In response, the officers fired shots into the vehicle, which swerved and attempted to escape.
The vehicle continued for about another mile before stopping. After a brief struggle, the driver, Derek Thomas Lowman, 37, Church Hill, was taken into custody.
According to the report, Lowman’s breath smelled like alcohol, and empty liquor bottles were found in the Chevy.
“Mr. Lowman’s speech was slurred, and he was talking out of his head,” Hutchins stated in the report. “Mr. Lowman stated his father was Donald Trump, and he was the protector of the United States.”
Lowman did not have a valid driver's license and refused chemical testing. As a result, officers obtained a search warrant for the testing.
Lowman was charged with felony evading, reckless driving, two charges of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, speeding 21 over the speed limit, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, no driver’s license and violation of implied consent.
Traffic Stop
According to an arrest report by HCSO Deputy Brayden Hammonds, on Tuesday at around 1:30 a.m., he initiated a traffic stop on a silver 2009 Saturn Outlook, which had a white taillight.
Hammonds found that the driver, Larry Edward Napier, 43, of Virginia, had a warrant out of Wise County.
While patting Napier down, officers found a small black container with white residue on his key ring. Officers also found two red cut straws with residue in the center console of the car and a metal scraping board with residue in the console.
After being questioned by Hammonds, the passenger, Crystal Dawn Wallen, 47, of Church Hill, admitted to having methamphetamine in her pocketbook. Officers found two baggies containing a total of 35 grams of the crystalline substance, along with $2,031 in cash.
In the passenger side door, officers also found a Ruger 9mm pistol, which had six rounds in the magazine and a Sccy 9mm pistol under the passenger side seat with 10 rounds in the magazine.
Wallen was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and two charges of possession of a firearm during a felony.
Napier was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, fugitive from justice and light law.
Both the vehicle and cash were seized.
Arrest Warrant
According to an arrest report by HCSO Detective Reba Lee, on March 16 at approximately 11:58 a.m., the HCSO narcotics unit and Tactical team served a warrant on Bruce William Gunter, 35, of Rogersville for manufacturing/sale/delivery of methamphetamine.
During the investigation, officers found 11.6 grams of methamphetamines and .7 grams of cocaine.
According to the report, Gunter had been under surveillance for a long period of time for the distribution of methamphetamines and stolen property.
Gunter was charged with possession of Schedule II for resale (cocaine), possession of Schedule II for resale (methamphetamine), manufacturing/sale/delivery of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold.
All drugs found were packaged and sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Drug Lab for analysis.